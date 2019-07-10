Horseback safaris new trend in western Turkey

Horseback safaris are the latest attraction in the resort town of Didim in western Turkey's Aydın. The safari tours that last three hours bring in tourists from all over the world.

Following a short horse riding lesson at a nearby farm, the adventure seekers hop on to their horses and explore the natural beauties of the region. The safari tours take place in the morning and afternoon. It follows the route between two world-renowned beaches, Altınkum and İmbat.

Jen Bowen, a visitor from the U.K., said: "I am here with my family. I really love Didim. There are many beautiful beaches. I also went on the horseback safari with my children. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was fun and surprising," said Bowen.

Sophie Broughton, another British tourist, said it was her first time on horseback. She said the horses were very friendly and she was not scared even a little bit. "It was so much fun. I will definitely do it again," she said.