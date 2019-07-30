Formulaz wooden car race tradition continues in Black Sea region

Red Bull Formulaz, a traditional wooden car race co-organized by Red Bull and the Formulaz Association, will be held in the northern Turkish province of Rize's Ardeşen district on Aug. 17 this year. Formulaz will bring everyone together, young and old alike, for the 11th time this year.

Wooden cars, which were first produced in the early 1900s and later increased in popularity, will struggle to be the fastest in Rize's town of Tunca.

"We are very happy to keep the wooden car tradition alive with Formulaz. We want to bring Formulaz to the international platform," Formulaz Association Chairman Murat Gül said.

Formulaz, considered the biggest national race for wooden cars, is notable for its distinctive rules and fun track. Competitors from all over Turkey will attempt to complete the 1.6-kilometer track with wooden cars of their own design as fast as possible; some reaching speeds of 60-70 kilometers per hour.

The cars participating in the race are supposed to be completely wooden and handmade. The dimensions of the cars will be limited to a maximum of 170x70 centimeters. Four wheels are required and a steering wheel. Wheel heights are supposed not to exceed 25 centimeters. Wooden cars will be moving downhill, pulled only by gravity, and have no engines in them.

Another feature of Formulaz that perpetuates the Black Sea culture is the socks made from animal hair and black rubber shoes that all contestants are required to wear.

Formulaz, where participants over the age of 40 will compete in a separate category, is open to everyone 18 years and older. Anyone who is confident in their creativity and owns a wooden car can apply to enjoy this exciting event.