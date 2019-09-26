Discover spectacular Cappadocia in classic cars

There are many ways to sightsee in Cappadocia, a dream-like place where you can find iconic fairy chimneys, the best sunrises and history that goes back thousands of years.

Tourists visiting Cappadocia in Nevşehir usually go on sightseeing with a hot air balloon or on horseback, as the town is also known as the land of the horses, and with ATV vehicles to tackle the harsh terrain.

Now, they are able to see the natural and historic beauty of the region in classic cars.

There are 70 classic cars offering their services to tourists. The fee changes according to the model of car but it varies between TL 650 and TL 1,000. İsa Can, one of the guides, said that the tour starts in the morning and lasts until the evening. "Interest in classic cars has increased in recent years. Discovering Cappadocia in these cars is a lot of fun and makes for incredible photo shots," Can added.

Kazakh tourist Gaukhar Zakarina is one of the visitors discovering the region in a classic car. He said that he came to see the fairy chimneys with his colleagues and that it is a "fantastic" experience. "It is exciting to discover such a lovely and magical place in a classic car," said Zakarina. "This is by far the most beautiful place I have ever seen."