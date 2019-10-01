'Smart cages' to hopefully put an end to forest fires

Forests have never been so important for mankind, who has been facing the destructive consequences of global climate change. Turkey, one of the greenest countries in the world, has been battling forest fires since the beginning of this year. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 21, there were 2,400 forest fires across Turkey, destroying a 9,226 hectare area. It has been reported that only 178 of these fires broke out due to lightening, and the rest were caused by the recklessness of people as well as sabotaging.

Thankfully, there is new technology to save Turkey's forests. Ericsson, one of the leading tech developers in the world, has come up with the idea of a "smart cage," which will inform authorities about humidity and heat to help them address possible signs of fires.

The smart cage looks similar to bird cages and works with solar energy. The sensors will alert authorities in case of any temperature changes, and authorities will also be able to pinpoint areas prone to fires.