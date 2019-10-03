World Animal Day: We must coexist to survive

Tomorrow, Oct. 4, is World Animal Day one of the most special days of the year to raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. To celebrate this day, individuals, communities and nongovernmental organizations come together to celebrate the species and animals that make all the difference in our lives as well as to our planet.

It is a time to - once again realize that we all depend on nature and its creatures to survive, hence we should show respect to all - whether a tiny ant or a huge gorilla.

To mark this occasion, it is best to take a look at how we share our planet with different species and how we can coexist on this planet.

Can we coexist?

According to recent data, 7 billion people walk on Earth and this number is estimated to reach 10 billion by 2050. This shows us that mankind will continue to use up natural resources that we should share with animals and destroy their habitat, forcing them to extinction.The World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) Living Planet Report for 2018 slaps the ugly truth in our faces: if we continue to harm animals and show no respect to their habitats, we cannot coexist and most importantly, we will be deprived of showing our children most of the animals that we saw while growing up. According to the WWF's report, global wildlife populations have fallen by 60% since 1980. The total numbers of more than 4,000 mammal, bird, fish, reptile and amphibian species declined rapidly between 1970 and 2014.





Today, many endangered species can only continue their lives in preserved areas which cover 12% of the planet, according to the WWF. Therefore, it is mankind's responsibility to protect the lives of all the species that are challenged to live in these confined places. However, it is a fact that our time is running out. Experts claim that this is the last generation that can prevent the further extinction of the species. If we stand up now, the animal species who give life to this planet can continue to share this world with us.

How can we help?

Throughout centuries, humans have compromised animal welfare and species protection for a number of reasons. Whether it be destroying natural habitats for new buildings or agriculture, or testing chemicals on animals to determine whether the substance is safe for human use, humans have rarely prioritized animals. World Animal Day is a good way to raise awareness on animals' right and make our planet a better place for them to continue living. Now, as our planet faces a great danger, we have finally come to the realization that in order to survive, we need to learn to coexist.

If you want to take action on this World Animal Day, start from your inner circle. Try to make them understand the importance of every animal, from the stray cat on the street to the whales in the ocean. You can also participate in local events by local municipalities or governorates to raise awareness on pet rescue and adoption.

Social media is a very powerful tool. You can also start taking action from your social media account by posting stories on World Animal Day or joining groups that volunteer for the greater good.

It is also important to celebrate animal life not only on a specific day but all year long. In the end, we all share the same planet and we are not entitled to destroy their habitats and decide who gets to live or die.