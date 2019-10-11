Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2018 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

The following is a list of Nobel Peace Prize laureates since the prize was first awarded in 1901.

2019 - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

2018 - Congolese physician Denis Mukwege and Yezidi activist Nadia Murad

2017 - International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

2016 - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos

2015 - The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet

2014 - Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi

2013 - Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

2012 - European Union

2011 - Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkul Karman

2010 - Liu Xiaobo

2009 - Barack Obama

2008 - Martti Ahtisaari

2007 - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Al Gore

2006 - Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank

2005 - International Atomic Energy Agency and Mohamed ElBaradei

2004 - Wangari Maathai

2003 - Shirin Ebadi

2002 - Jimmy Carter

2001 - United Nations and Kofi Annan

2000 - Kim Dae Jung

1999 - Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)

1998 - John Hume and David Trimble

1997 - International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Jody Williams

1996 - Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and Jose Ramos-Horta

1995 - Joseph Rotblat and Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs

1994 - Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin

1993 - Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk

1992 - Rigoberta Menchu

1991 - Aung San Suu Kyi

1990 - Mikhail Gorbachev

1989 - Dalai Lama

1988 - U.N. peacekeeping forces

1987 - Oscar Arias Sanchez

1986 - Elie Wiesel

1985 - International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War

1984 - Desmond Tutu

1983 - Lech Walesa

1982 - Alva Myrdal and Alfonso Garcia Robles

1981 - Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees

1980 - Adolfo Perez Esquivel

1979 - Mother Teresa

1978 - Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat and Menachem Begin

1977 - Amnesty International

1976 - Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan

1975 - Andrei Sakharov

1974 - Sean MacBride and Eisaku Sato

1973 - Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho

1972 - no prize

1971 - Willy Brandt

1970 - Norman Borlaug

1969 - International Labour Organization

1968 - Rene Cassin

1967 - no prize

1966 - no prize

1965 - U.N. Children's Fund

1964 - Martin Luther King Jr

1963 - International Committee of the Red Cross and League of Red Cross Societies

1962 - Linus Carl Pauling

1961 - Dag Hammarskjold

1960 - Albert Lutuli

1959 - Philip Noel-Baker

1958 - Georges Pire

1957 - Lester Bowles Pearson

1956 - no prize

1955 - no prize

1954 - Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees

1953 - George Catlett Marshall

1952 - Albert Schweitzer 1951 and Leon Jouhaux

1950 - Ralph Bunche

1949 - John Boyd Orr

1948 - no prize

1947 - Quakers

1946 - Emily Greene Balch and John Raleigh Mott

1945 - Cordell Hull

1944 - International Committee of the Red Cross

1943 - no prize

1942 - no prize

1941 - no prize

1940 - no prize

1939 - no prize

1938 - Nansen International Office for Refugees

1937 - Edgar Algernon Robert Gascoyne Cecil

1936 - Carlos Saavedra Lamas

1935 - Carl von Ossietzky

1934 - Arthur Henderson

1933 - Norman Angell

1932 - no prize

1931 - Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler

1930 - Lars Olof Jonathan Soderblom

1929 - Frank Billings Kellogg

1928 - no prize

1927 - Ferdinand Buisson, Ludwig Quidde

1926 - Aristide Briand and Gustav Stresemann

1925 - Austen Chamberlain and Charles Gates Dawes

1924 - no prize

1923 - no prize

1922 - Fridtjof Nansen

1921 - Karl Hjalmar Branting and Christian Lous Lange

1920 - Leon Victor Auguste Bourgeois

1919 - Thomas Woodrow Wilson

1918 - no prize

1917 - International Committee of the Red Cross

1916 - no prize

1915 - no prize

1914 - no prize

1913 - Henri La Fontaine

1912 - Elihu Root

1911 - Tobias Michael Carel Asser and Alfred Hermann Fried

1910 - Permanent International Peace Bureau

1909 - Auguste Marie Francois Beernaert and Paul Henri Benjamin Balluet d'Estournelles de Constant

1908 - Klas Pontus Arnoldson and Fredrik Bajer

1907 - Ernesto Teodoro Moneta and Louis Renault

1906 - Theodore Roosevelt

1905 - Bertha Sophie Felicita von Suttner

1904 - Institute of International Law

1903 - William Randal Cremer

1902 - Elie Ducommun and Charles Albert Gobat

1901 - Jean Henry Dunant and Frederic Passy