Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2018 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.
Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.
The following is a list of Nobel Peace Prize laureates since the prize was first awarded in 1901.
2019 - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
2018 - Congolese physician Denis Mukwege and Yezidi activist Nadia Murad
2017 - International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
2016 - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos
2015 - The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet
2014 - Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi
2013 - Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
2012 - European Union
2011 - Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkul Karman
2010 - Liu Xiaobo
2009 - Barack Obama
2008 - Martti Ahtisaari
2007 - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Al Gore
2006 - Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank
2005 - International Atomic Energy Agency and Mohamed ElBaradei
2004 - Wangari Maathai
2003 - Shirin Ebadi
2002 - Jimmy Carter
2001 - United Nations and Kofi Annan
2000 - Kim Dae Jung
1999 - Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
1998 - John Hume and David Trimble
1997 - International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Jody Williams
1996 - Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and Jose Ramos-Horta
1995 - Joseph Rotblat and Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs
1994 - Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin
1993 - Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk
1992 - Rigoberta Menchu
1991 - Aung San Suu Kyi
1990 - Mikhail Gorbachev
1989 - Dalai Lama
1988 - U.N. peacekeeping forces
1987 - Oscar Arias Sanchez
1986 - Elie Wiesel
1985 - International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War
1984 - Desmond Tutu
1983 - Lech Walesa
1982 - Alva Myrdal and Alfonso Garcia Robles
1981 - Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees
1980 - Adolfo Perez Esquivel
1979 - Mother Teresa
1978 - Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat and Menachem Begin
1977 - Amnesty International
1976 - Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan
1975 - Andrei Sakharov
1974 - Sean MacBride and Eisaku Sato
1973 - Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho
1972 - no prize
1971 - Willy Brandt
1970 - Norman Borlaug
1969 - International Labour Organization
1968 - Rene Cassin
1967 - no prize
1966 - no prize
1965 - U.N. Children's Fund
1964 - Martin Luther King Jr
1963 - International Committee of the Red Cross and League of Red Cross Societies
1962 - Linus Carl Pauling
1961 - Dag Hammarskjold
1960 - Albert Lutuli
1959 - Philip Noel-Baker
1958 - Georges Pire
1957 - Lester Bowles Pearson
1956 - no prize
1955 - no prize
1954 - Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees
1953 - George Catlett Marshall
1952 - Albert Schweitzer 1951 and Leon Jouhaux
1950 - Ralph Bunche
1949 - John Boyd Orr
1948 - no prize
1947 - Quakers
1946 - Emily Greene Balch and John Raleigh Mott
1945 - Cordell Hull
1944 - International Committee of the Red Cross
1943 - no prize
1942 - no prize
1941 - no prize
1940 - no prize
1939 - no prize
1938 - Nansen International Office for Refugees
1937 - Edgar Algernon Robert Gascoyne Cecil
1936 - Carlos Saavedra Lamas
1935 - Carl von Ossietzky
1934 - Arthur Henderson
1933 - Norman Angell
1932 - no prize
1931 - Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler
1930 - Lars Olof Jonathan Soderblom
1929 - Frank Billings Kellogg
1928 - no prize
1927 - Ferdinand Buisson, Ludwig Quidde
1926 - Aristide Briand and Gustav Stresemann
1925 - Austen Chamberlain and Charles Gates Dawes
1924 - no prize
1923 - no prize
1922 - Fridtjof Nansen
1921 - Karl Hjalmar Branting and Christian Lous Lange
1920 - Leon Victor Auguste Bourgeois
1919 - Thomas Woodrow Wilson
1918 - no prize
1917 - International Committee of the Red Cross
1916 - no prize
1915 - no prize
1914 - no prize
1913 - Henri La Fontaine
1912 - Elihu Root
1911 - Tobias Michael Carel Asser and Alfred Hermann Fried
1910 - Permanent International Peace Bureau
1909 - Auguste Marie Francois Beernaert and Paul Henri Benjamin Balluet d'Estournelles de Constant
1908 - Klas Pontus Arnoldson and Fredrik Bajer
1907 - Ernesto Teodoro Moneta and Louis Renault
1906 - Theodore Roosevelt
1905 - Bertha Sophie Felicita von Suttner
1904 - Institute of International Law
1903 - William Randal Cremer
1902 - Elie Ducommun and Charles Albert Gobat
1901 - Jean Henry Dunant and Frederic Passy