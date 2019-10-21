Walking for the Olympics: German man's road to Tokyo

German adventurer Christian Adeler wanted to watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo; however, he did not want to book a plane ticket and fly to Japan like a regular sports lover. He decided to take a new route to the Olympics: he started walking to Tokyo.



Seven months ago, 36-year-old Adeler started his journey from the city of Lauchringen. Sharing his adventure on his blog "1 Man 1 Way," Adeler planned that his journey would take 500 days, covering 16,000 kilometers in total. After 5,350 kilometers, the German man arrived at Doğubeyazıt, in Ağrı in eastern Anatolia.



"I planned to see a total of 16 different countries by the end of my journey," said Adeler, speaking to a Turkish journalist. "Every day I cover 40 kilometers. I hitchhike if the weather is not suitable for walking. I wake up in a new place every day. I meet new people and get to know new cultures. This is a very thrilling adventure."



Adeler plans to arrive in Tokyo on July 25, 2020. Before crossing the Turkish border, Adeler said he was mesmerized by Turkey's culture as well as its natural and historic beauty. "I have been here for 10 weeks. I watched many videos before coming here but witnessing it with my own eyes is a whole another experience. Whenever I visit a new city, people give me small gifts," Adeler added.