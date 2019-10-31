Sculptures made of citrus fruits to highlight international festival

Citrus fruits are good for your health especially when the weather is cold and you are in need of a little boost of vitamin C. To celebrate this miracle of nature, the southern city of Mersin is hosting an international festival dedicated to citrus fruits.

The International Mersin Citrus Fruit Festival, which kicks off today, is ready to entertain visitors from all over the world and offer them delicious local citrus fruits.

Sculptures made of citrus fruits stand out and make the seventh edition of the festival unique this year. Crafted by participating artists, the sculptures have already made headlines with their creativity.

The festival, which will continue until Nov. 3, is expected to welcome nearly 700 artists from 27 countries. It will host cooking and sculpting competitions, fashion shows, workshops and much more.