Kangal dogs offer therapy to stressed people

Turkish Kangals are known for their bulky size, courage, agility, intelligence and loyalty. This Anatolian breed has long been used as a livestock guardian dog to protect the herd from predators such as wolves and bears.



According to a breeder from Sivas, the region Kangals are native to, the dog can also act as a therapist for people who suffer from stress.

Breeder Hüseyin Yıldız claimed that spending time with Kangal dogs can be a natural therapy for people. "When people spend a little time with Kangals, they are relieved from their daily stress," said Yıldız. He added that many experts advise people suffering from stress to spend some quality time with Kangal dogs.

"Taking a walk with a Kangal dog is the best time of the day. There is no better therapy than walking a Kangal dog for an hour or so. For instance, I feel very happy when I am around them. I trust a dog that can protect me from any danger that I might face," Yıldız said.

He added that Kangal dogs could be used in social projects because they are very aware of the duties assigned to them. "A Kangal dog can be a child's best friend. The dog bears incredible love for human beings. When a child spends time with a Kangal dog, be sure that they will have the time of their lives," Yıldız said.