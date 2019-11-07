Van cat Su crowned at international cat pageant

They are known for their white fur and mismatched eyes. Yes, they are the beautiful feline breed known as Van cats that we all know and love. Adding to their allure, their beauty has been recognized at the International Happy Cats Beauty Pageant which took place in Istanbul last weekend.



Two Van cats named Su and Başak represented Turkey at the beauty pageant where 200 different cat breeds from 15 countries competed. Taking the stage with all her beauty and elegance, Su earned the most points from the jury and was crowned as the happiest and most beautiful cat in the world.



Su, as well as the other superstar Turkish contestant Başak, have been living under the protection of the Van Cat Research and Application Center, which was founded at Yüzüncü Yıl University. Since the day it was founded, the center has conducted studies to facilitate the continuity and purity of the Van cat breed.



Van cats are also known for their friendly behavior, lion-like stride and fluffy tail, and the breed is one of the rarer animals not to be hybridized.