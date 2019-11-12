Holiday camp for children with autism, down syndrome to be built in Turkey's Izmir

Anadolu Autism Foundation chairman, Nüvit Uyar has announced that they are building a holiday camp for children with autism and down syndrome during a press conference that took place in Izmir today.

The camp will be located in Izmir's Urla district, where the children can relax and have fun time with their peers and family.

Uyar said the foundation helps children with autism to communicate with others as well as socialize, Uyar noted that one of the biggest problems of these children are not being able to have a vocation with their families at a place where they can relax.

The foundation works with Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry to offer a place for children with autism, down syndrome and their families a place where they can have time off.

The ministry offered a site in Urla, which currently runs as a holiday camp. The 200-guest capacity camp will be renovated by the foundation and will become Turkey's biggest holiday resort for children with autism and down syndrome.