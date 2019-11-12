New eco-village to be built in eastern Anatolia

Located in eastern Turkey, Elazığ is one of the cities that has not yielded to hectic modern life. In order to preserve the organic and ecological values of the city and its villages, Elazığ governor's office rolled up its sleeves to build an eco-village that includes the villages of Upper and Lower İmçe.

As a part of the project, the historical village houses will be restored according to their original architecture. The old municipality building in the area will also be restored and offered to the villagers as a place where they can sell their organic products to local and international visitors.

Elazığ's eco-village, which stands out with its natural beauty, will also have three walking routes specially designed for nature lovers. A cycling route will enable visitors to discover the terrain on two wheels while the 8-kilometer photo-safari route, which is planned to start at the eco-village and end at Keban Lake, is expected to draw professional and amateur photographers to the site. The eco-village will also host the International Photo Camp which will welcome photography enthusiasts from all over the world.

The governor's office is also working together with Turkey's Cycling Federation to kick off a cycling festival on a 45-kilometer route, starting from Harput and passing through the eco-village.