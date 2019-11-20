Sustainable, healthy aging commune to be built in Turkey

A Turkish and an American nonprofit group are collaborating to build a commune for the elderly in Turkey, in order to promote healthy aging.

Representatives of We Care for Humanity (WCH) arrived in the capital Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the way forward with Turkey's World Healthy Ageing Council (WHAC). The collaboration aims to build the Eco-Palace for Humanity, which will set Turkey apart as a global leader in healthy aging.

WHC founder Sultana Mariam Amor said in a statement that the facility will spread over 100 hectares.

Gerontologist Dr. Kemal Aydın, who is the chairman of WHAC, said: "The project's main goal is to serve elderly people who belong to the lower income group. WHAC is a platform that leads, connects and defines the healthy aging industry, and supports organizations and professionals that develop wellness environments and services for adults over 50."

The facility will promote wellness, culture and the arts.