Istanbul drone festival to sweep you off your feet

This weekend on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Istanbulites will have the time of their lives with the Drone Festival which is scheduled to take place at the Çavuşdere Sports Complex in Üsküdar.



The festival will enable drone operators to build up their talents while festival-goers will have a chance to participate in drone competitions as co-pilots. The event will welcome pilots and drone trainers from all over Turkey and visitors not only from Istanbul but also from neighboring provinces.



The festival will feature VR (virtual reality) stands where visitors will get a taste of what it is like to pilot a drone. The festival area will also feature special areas where drone pilots will work on their skills on simulators.



The festival, which will be broadcast online from giant screens around the district, will also witness races between the most talented drone pilots in the country.



If you want to be a part of this exciting event, clear your agenda for this weekend.