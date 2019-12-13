Traditional Turkish archery enters UNESCO heritage list

Traditional Turkish archery has been inducted into the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

"The traditional Turkish archery nomination file has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as Turkey's 17th element during the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Bogota, Colombia from Dec. 9-14, 2019," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added that the Foundation of Archers, which has made important contributions to the revival of the traditional sport as well as in preparing the nomination file, will organize a celebratory event.

"Turkey is determined to maintain its activities within UNESCO and continue to take steps towards promoting its cultural properties to the international community," it added.