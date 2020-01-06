'Inshallah' added to German dictionary

Inshallah, meaning “if Allah wills it,” has been added to Germany’s Duden dictionary – essentially the country’s Merriam-Webster.

In the new listing, the word is written as "inschallah," noting that it is a term used in the Muslim world when referring to the future. Whether or not the word will be printed in the newest edition of the dictionary is not certain.

This is not the first time that words from the Muslim world have entered the dictionary in recent years. The commonly used “oha” in Turkish made it into the dictionary as well, as it grows in popularity as an expression of astonishment or surprise.

Germany, a country of over 81 million people, has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country's nearly 4.7 million Muslims, 3 million have Turkish roots. Many Turkish Germans are second- or third-generation descendants of Turkish immigrants, who moved to the country during the 1960s.