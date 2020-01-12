Who Wants to be a Millionaire's first mute contestant dazzles audience in Turkey

This week's episode of the Turkish version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" has warmed hearts across the country after hosting its first mute contestant.

27-year-old Ümmü Gülsüm Genç, who was also the first disabled contestant to appear on the show, walked away with a total of TL 125,000 in winnings having correctly answered 10 questions.

Genç holds a degree in environmental engineering from the northeastern Artvin province and lost her ability to speak as a result of an inflammatory disease suffered at the age of four.





First-ever mute contestant on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" proves to Turkish audience that disability doesn't hold her backhttps://t.co/w234X0A35s pic.twitter.com/wtEvoZaneU — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 12, 2020

During the program, Genç communicated with host and famed actor Kenan İmirzalıoğlu by writing on a small whiteboard.

The young woman's strong performance and positive attitude drew praise from Turkish viewers, who flooded Twitter to wish her luck.

Most users lauded Genç's appearance on the program as a means of having raised awareness and challenged misconceptions about those with disabilities.