American Youtuber brands Ferdi Tayfur songs 'pretty catchy' after Spotify hack

Famous American YouTuber Casey Neistat has made headlines after his Spotify account was broken into by a Turkish hacker who replaced all his playlists with a string of Turkish classics.
Best known for his unique vlogs, the 38-year-old filmmaker was left puzzled late Friday when he opened up his app to see a playlist of songs from Turkish arabesque singer and actor Ferdi Tayfur, with a few others from Müslüm Gürses, Ibrahim Tatlıses, Ahmet Kaya and Sezen Aksu sprinkled in.
hey @SpotifyUSA HELP! pretty sure someone stole my account. all my playlists and everything are gone. also (i say this with no disrespect to musical tastes of the person who hijacked my account) this is not the kind of music i typically listen to. pic.twitter.com/TZmz5A4NKv— Casey Neistat (@Casey) January 17, 2020