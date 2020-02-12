Japanese airport introduces first 'bathroom' for traveling dogs

Traveling with your little, furry best friend just got easier.

Osaka International Airport (ITAMI) has set up the country's first designated toilet area for traveling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on.

The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports said. The self-cleaning "pee pole" will also flush.

Designed to encourage dogs to relieve themselves before boarding domestic flights and ease pressure off of them as well as their owners, it will be the first such canine comfort facility at a Japanese airport.

Service dogs are permitted to use disabled-accessible toilets in the terminal, but the mess must be cleaned up.