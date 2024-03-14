Fasting during Ramadan can be a challenging yet spiritually fulfilling experience. To make the most of it and ensure your health isn't compromised, consider these simple tips.

Don't skip sahur

Even though sleeping through the predawn hours might seem tempting, having a nutritious meal before fasting helps sustain your energy levels throughout the day. Skipping this meal can lead to dehydration and fatigue during the day, as well as overeating during iftar (the evening meal).

Avoid overeating during iftar

While breaking your fast is a moment of celebration, it's important not to go overboard. Overeating, especially fatty and sugary foods, can cause discomfort and weight gain. Instead, opt for a balanced meal that includes a variety of food groups.

Avoid fried, salty, and high-sugar foods

While it's tempting to indulge in rich dishes, they can make fasting more difficult the next day. Opt for foods that are rich in fiber and nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, to keep you feeling full and energized.

Stay hydrated

Drink ample fluids between Iftar and Sahur to stay well-hydrated. To avoid dehydration during fasting, try to consume at least eight glasses of water throughout the evening and early morning. Be cautious with caffeinated beverages, as they can contribute to fluid loss.

Sleep well

Consistent sleep is crucial during Ramadan for maintaining health. Stick to a regular sleep schedule, avoid heavy meals and screens before bed and limit daytime naps to ensure quality rest. This helps you wake up refreshed for Sahur and stay energized throughout the day.