In a tribute marking the 76th Indian Army Day, a ceremony unfolded on Jan. 15 in Istanbul's Üsküdar district to pay homage to the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the historic Gallipoli campaign of World War I.

The event, meticulously organized by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), unfolded against the backdrop of the Haydarpaşa British Cemetery in Selimiye, Istanbul. Attended by a distinguished gathering, the ceremony witnessed the presence of Indian Consul General Mijito Vinito, alongside Defense Attache Col. Manuj Garg, underscoring the deep-rooted bond between the nations.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organized at the Haydar Pasha Monument in Haydarpaşa British Cemetery on the occasion of Indian Army Day, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 15, 2024. (DHA Photo)

During the ceremony, a wreath was laid at the memorial in Üsküdar for the 122 soldiers from the Indian Army who participated as part of the British forces in World War I and lost their lives between 1919 and 1920.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony, Indian Consul General Mijito Vinito stated: "On the occasion of Indian Army Day, we have gathered here to commemorate the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli and Istanbul battles of World War I. Their sacrifices will always be remembered. On this occasion, we pay our respects to them and fulfill our last duty to them."