The TasteAtlas website, renowned for its culinary rankings, curated the "World's Best 100 Dishes." Türkiye secured eight spots on this global list across various categories. So, what are the top-ranked dishes globally and where do Turkish dishes stand?

Which dish claimed the title of the world's best? Here's a look at the Turkish dishes that made it to the coveted list of the world's 100 most beloved dishes.

TasteAtlas website selected the world's best dishes. Some 395,205 people voted for 100 dishes, as determined by users, among 10,927 dishes. There are eight dishes from Türkiye in the list from different categories.

Cağ Kebabı ranks 20th in the World's Best 100 Dishes list.

Iskender Kebab ranks 37th.

Mantı is at 38th place on the list.

Another Turkish dish, Döner, is at the 60th position on the list.

Adana Kebap ranks 70th.

Mercimek çorbası (lentil soup) is at 72nd place.

Turkish food Hünkar Beğendi is made with eggplant and meat. (Shutterstock Photo)

Hünkar Beğendi is at 77th place.

Tombik döner, ranked third in the sandwich category, is also at 89th place among World's Best 100 Dishes.

On the same website, Turkish cuisine ranked 15th in the category of World's Best 100 Cuisines.

Gaziantep, Istanbul, Ankara, Nevşehir and Izmir entered the list of "World's Best 100 Food Cities."

At the top of the list of World's Best 100 Dishes is Picanha from Brazil. In second place is Roti Canai from Malaysia.

3- Phat Kaphrao from Thailand

4- Pizza Napoletana (Italy)

5- Guotie from China

6- Khao Soi from Thailand

7- Naan from India

8- Tangbao from China

9- Shashlik from Russia (from the Turkish word şişlik)

10- Phanaeng curry

In the category of "World's Best Bread Dishes," 9 Turkish flavors were included.

Tombik döner ranks 10th on the list, döner kebap is at 19th place. Islama köfte found its place at 29th place. Tantuni is at 41st place, Gözleme at 68th place, yufka at 73rd place, and Ramazan Pidesi at 79th place.

Etli Ekmek is in 84th place on the list, and Beyti Kebap is in 99th place.