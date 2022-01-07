If you like ziplining and you also enjoy beautiful views, there is really good news for you – Istanbul offers both at the same time.

Adventure lovers can now feel their hearts race while ziplining and taking in a dazzling view of the Bosporus.

In the bustling city’s coastal Üsküdar district, on the Asian side of the bi-continental metropolis, people are queuing up to zip line next to an unmatched vista of the famed waterway.

“Thanks to its location, (the zipline) is in high demand,” Ibrahim Orhan, operations manager of Nakkaştepe Zipline, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“Especially in the summer, with the warmer weather, we see an incredibly big demand.”

The zip line stretches some 250 meters (820 feet) over the trees, with fluffy clouds, the Bosporus, and the 15 July Martyrs Bridge filling out the sky-high panoramic view.

Turkish and foreign visitors to the national park love the thrill of the zipline, Orhan added.

Tunahan Çetinkaya, a Turkish first-time zipliner, told AA that he was very excited to take in the adventurous view.

Nermin Karakaya said she had already done the zipline several times and was eager for another go.

Praising the track as “unique and beautiful,” she added: “I love it here. The view is legendary.”

“I do this sport from time to time. I can't say I'm terrified. It's a lot of fun,” she said.