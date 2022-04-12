Brooklyn Beckham, 23, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, is marrying the American heiress, Nicola Anne Peltz, 27. The sound of wedding bells has recently rung for their $3.5 million matrimony.

The couple married on Saturday at Peltz's father's home in Florida, United States.

According to The Daily Mail, David Beckham's eyes filled with tears while speaking at the wedding and he restrained himself from crying. Beckham praised Peltz, saying, "We love you so much. We're excited to be part of the family."

A Vogue photoshoot showed Peltz wearing a Valentino-made wedding dress. Beckham wrote "Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham" under his post.

Nicola Peltz is walking through the aisle with her dad, Florida, U.S., April 10, 2022. (From Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

The couple got engaged in 2020. Beckham has various tattoos dedicated to Nicola. These include but are not limited to Nicola's name, Nicola's grandmother Gina's name, Nicola's eyes, Nicola's mother's rosary beads and a love letter to Nicola. Hopefully he spares us from more weird tattoos!

The couple also wears their gold-dipped wisdom teeth as necklaces.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Anne Peltz signed with Vogue magazine for the rights to publish their wedding photos. For this reason, the guests were forbidden to use their cell phones at the ceremony and to shoot and share images on social media. The paparazzi made great efforts to view the wedding from afar. While the bride and groom could not be seen clearly, the guests could be photographed as they entered the wedding venue.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz during their wedding vows, Florida, U.S., April 10, 2022. (From Instagram / @voguemagazine)

On the other hand, Nicola's mother Claudia Peltz, who fascinated everyone at the wedding with her beauty and choice of clothes, outshined Victoria Beckham. According to Dolce Vita Istanbul's Instagram post, the "Star of the East" diamond that Peltz wore at the wedding once belonged to Abdülhamit II, former Sultan of the Ottoman Empire.