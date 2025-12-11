Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that “Antep embroidery” has been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Ersoy shared the news on his social media account on Thursday, stating, “Antep Embroidery was registered on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 20th UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee meeting for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in New Delhi, India. This brings the number of Türkiye’s living heritage elements on UNESCO lists to 32, further solidifying our country’s position as the second-highest contributor of cultural heritage elements in the world.”

Expressing gratitude to those involved in the process, Ersoy thanked the general directorate of Living Heritage and Cultural Activities, the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality and all other contributing stakeholders.

He added, “Antep embroidery, passed down from generation to generation for centuries and traditionally created with white thread on white fabric, stands out not only for its delicate craftsmanship but also for the economic and social opportunities it provides for women in the region. Türkiye continues to take strong steps in preserving living heritage and sharing it with the world.”

An Antep embroidery piece features the word "UNESCO." (DHA Photo)

UNESCO congratulates Türkiye

According to a statement from the Ministry, the inscription was finalized during the New Delhi gathering held from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13. The nomination file for Antep embroidery was successfully submitted on behalf of Türkiye.

Antep embroidery is a centuries-old technique traditionally executed with white thread on white fabric, where patterns are created by pulling and cutting threads. The craft requires great skill and dedication, providing an important source of income for women while promoting social cohesion and contributing to sustainable development.

UNESCO’s evaluation report highlighted that the nomination file for Antep embroidery was comprehensive and well-prepared and congratulated Türkiye for its efforts to safeguard living heritage.

Since ratifying the 2003 UNESCO convention, Türkiye has continued to enhance its international visibility by promoting peace, intercultural dialogue and respect for cultural diversity.

Of the 32 elements currently on Türkiye’s UNESCO lists, 14 are multinational, reflecting cooperation with other countries that share similar cultural heritage. Through active collaboration among living heritage practitioners, local governments, civil society organizations and other stakeholders, Türkiye maintains its position as the second-highest country in the world for the number of elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists.