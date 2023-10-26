In Arizona, you can explore haunted attractions any time of the year, making it a popular destination for those seeking spooky experiences, not just during the Halloween season.

If you’re headed to the southwestern U.S. state to explore the Grand Canyon, make sure to check out some of Arizona’s many spooky sights, from abandoned ghost towns to haunted hotels.

Haunted Hotel Monte Vista

Flagstaff, about two hours north of Phoenix, is home to the Hotel Monte Vista, which first opened its doors in 1927, according to the Arizona Tourism Office.

One of the oldest hotels in town, the Monte Vista doesn’t only boast a number of resident ghosts but also a mysterious tunnel system under its walls.

Remains of opium dens, illegal liquor distilleries, and forgotten slot machines have been discovered in this subterranean labyrinth over the years.

Locals like to head to the hotel cocktail bar for Halloween where, if you are lucky, you might be able to spot the bank robber who tried to hide among the guests but never got away.

Although decades have passed since Gila County Jail in Arizona was closed, legend has it that it is still haunted by ghosts, Arizona, U.S. (dpa Photo)

Death Cave on Route 66

Heading on from Falstaff toward Winslow on the famous Route 66 you will come across the mysterious Apache Death Cave which harbors a fascinating, eerie history. In 1878, it was the scene of bloody clashes between the Apache and Navajo Native American peoples. To this day, the cave and the surrounding land have a reputation for being haunted.

Abandoned ghost town

Vulture City in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert was once a flourishing mining town but today its edifices lie abandoned, harboring inexplicable phenomena.

The Vulture Mine, founded in 1863, was said to have been Arizona’s most successful gold mine before it was abandoned in 1942 and there’s no better place to explore the state’s Wild West history.

Vulture City in Arizona's Sonoran Desert was once a flourishing mining town, but today its edifices lie abandoned, harboring inexplicable phenomena, Arizona, U.S. (dpa Photo).

'Wickedest town'

The Gold King Mine & Ghost Town near Jerome is like a time capsule, where many original buildings and equipment from the town’s early copper mining days have been preserved, the tourism office says. Visitors have the opportunity to explore hundreds of old buildings, rusty vintage cars, and historic mining tools.

Make sure to also visit nearby Jerome, once known as the “wickedest town in the Wild West.” Stay overnight at the Jerome Grand Hotel, which has had its fair share of reported paranormal activity, and enjoy a bite at the Haunted Hamburger.

Haunted prison

The Gila County Jail and Sheriff’s Office in Globe, east of Phoenix, was built in 1910 and closed in 1981. But even though decades have passed since, legend has it it is still haunted by the ghosts of former inmates.

If you want to explore Arizona’s strange and spooky side but are not sure where to go, check out the state tourism office’s Spooktacular Haunted Attractions Passport which lists 40 curated eerie locations and tours.