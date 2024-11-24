Ceyda Oskay Can, a 43-year-old education specialist in central Türkiye's Eskişehir, has turned her passion for crafting into a unique art form, creating "art dolls" inspired by book and film characters using wool and other materials.

I discovered the art doll genre in 2015 during a fabric doll-making workshop recommended by friends. As she honed her skills through these sessions and additional vocational courses, she established her own home studio. There, she dedicates her spare time to mastering the intricate techniques of art doll creation.

Equipped with a sewing machine, merino wool, felting needles and various design materials, Can crafts dolls inspired by characters like The Little Prince and Pippi Longstocking. Her collection includes over 100 pieces, which she shares on social media. She also takes custom orders to create personalized dolls, adding a distinctive touch for her clients.

She incorporates recycled materials into her designs, using items like worn-out shirts, denim and flower baskets, contributing to a culture of sustainability.

"Each art doll is unique and tells a story," Can said in an interview. "Unlike toys, these are handmade creations with their own narratives. They're not just for children but also adults with a childlike spirit. Some people display them on bookshelves or in their homes."

The process of creating an art doll is meticulous. "I start by shaping the skull, determining the eye sockets, and adding features like the nose and mouth," Can explained. "Each doll guides me as I work. It’s as if it tells me, 'This is my outfit.' I build the body with wire, designing it to sit, stand, or even jump, depending on the character's personality. Then comes dressing, facial finishing, and makeup, followed by selecting the right clothing and color combinations to complete the doll."

She can draw inspiration from unexpected sources, including an old hair clip from her middle school days or a tiny basket. These small details shape the identity of her creations.

She often crafts in the evenings, viewing her work as a way to unwind. "I turn off my phone and focus on my family, home, and work. Creating brings me joy and relaxation. I wish every woman could find a way to produce art. This passion helps me disconnect and recharge," she said.

Can’s work bridges creativity and sustainability, transforming everyday objects into art that delights both children and adults alike.