Istanbul is now under heavy snowfall and authorities are warning people to stay at home unless there is an urgent need to go out. However, if the need arises here are some tips to safely walk on an icy and snowy road. We are sure that you wouldn't want to be a hapless falling subject on those funny videos currently being streamed on social media.

Most of the experts are on board that the best way to walk on ice is to imitate a penguin.

King penguins walk, Michigan, U.S, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo)

While walking, make small "penguin-style" steps and balance the left and right. Also, keeping balance another way is by bending the knees while walking. Your hands should not be in your pockets, balance should be provided with arms providing support on both sides. This will keep your center of gravity lower to the ground, which makes the body even more balanced.

Having your hands in your pockets at the moment you fall could lead to the risk of head trauma. It's also hard to protect your body with any hand support reflexes while your hands are in your pockets. Especially in elderly people, the risk of fractures due to falling in the snow is higher than that of young people.

Since even a simple fall causes the risk of a fracture, elderly people should not go out in snowy weather unless they have an urgent need to.