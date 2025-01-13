Sevil Tuzak, a skilled artisan from Bilecik, northwestern Anatolia, Türkiye, has dedicated herself to preserving the traditional art of "Bilecik çatması," a traditional weaving technique from the city. This fabric, once used in the Ottoman Empire’s royal garments, palace attire and bed covers, is known for its intricate patterns and durability. Besides being a talented weaver, Tuzak is also a passionate volunteer instructor, ensuring that this ancient craft continues to thrive.

From Hereke to Bilecik

Born and raised in the Hereke district of Körfez, Kocaeli, an area famous for its carpet-making tradition, Tuzak moved to Bilecik in 1992 after marrying. There, she began learning weaving from her grandmother and aunt at a young age. Her passion for the craft led to a long career as an instructor at the Bilecik Public Education Center, where she taught many students before retiring last year.

After retirement, Tuzak was encouraged by Seyfettin Yıldız, the director of the Public Education Center, to learn the intricate technique of "Bilecik çatması" weaving – a fabric made from silk and linen threads known for its durability and intricate patterns. She quickly mastered the craft and began volunteering as an instructor at a City Council workshop, where she shares her expertise with others.

Teaching new generations

Twice a week, Tuzak teaches 18 women how to create "Bilecik çatması" fabrics. These women learn to weave textiles once worn by Ottoman royalty and Tuzak’s lessons include basic techniques as well as how to incorporate animal and flower motifs, miniature patterns and even historic landmarks from Bilecik into their designs.

Tuzak’s creativity extends beyond traditional weaving. She recently began working on a reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper," using silk and linen threads – a testament to her versatility and dedication.

Now 57 years old and a mother of two, Tuzak remains committed to passing down this valuable tradition. In a recent interview, she shared her enthusiasm: "I create based on the images I see. The more colors I use, the more beautiful it becomes. I’m inspired by unique perspectives, and I’m thrilled that more students are joining the classes. It brings me joy to contribute something like this to Bilecik."

Tuzak explained the intricate process of creating the "Bilecik çatması" fabric. "I usually work in my studio on Art Street. We set up the loom, separate the threads and then begin weaving. The time it takes depends on the size of the piece – a prayer rug might take four to six months to complete, while larger pieces require even more time. I dedicate one to two hours a day to weaving," she said.

Among Tuzak’s students, 58-year-old Emine Karataş shared her experience: "I met Sevil Tuzak last year during a painting course and soon after, I started learning 'Bilecik çatması.' I enjoy learning how to tie knots and unravel threads. I want to master this craft and teach it in the future."

Sema Kacav, 61, a retired teacher, also joined the course after feeling a sense of emptiness following her retirement. "I was fascinated by Tuzak’s work and knew I had to be her student. We’re doing wonderful things together and I love the course. I’m very happy," she said.