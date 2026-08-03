Skywatchers are in for a busy month as both a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse are set to occur within weeks of each other. While the solar eclipse will only be partially visible from Türkiye, the lunar eclipse is expected to be visible across the country under clear skies.

According to the astronomical calendar, the first event will be a solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026, followed by a lunar eclipse on Aug. 28, 2026.

The two eclipses will occur as the sun, moon and Earth align, with the lunar eclipse following after the celestial cycle continues. The occurrence of both a solar and a lunar eclipse in the same month is considered one of the rare orbital coincidences that takes place periodically.

The path of totality for the solar eclipse will pass over Greenland, Iceland, Spain and a small area in northeastern Portugal. Because the eclipse path will not cross Türkiye, the event will be visible only as a partial eclipse, depending on weather conditions and the observer's location.

People watch a total solar eclipse at the top of Mt Philo State Park, Vermont, U.S., April 8, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

The lunar eclipse will take place during the evening and will be visible to the naked eye from anywhere in Türkiye where skies remain clear.

No special preparation is needed to watch a lunar eclipse; simply looking up at the sky is enough. Watching a solar eclipse, however, requires extra caution: Never look directly at the sun without certified eclipse glasses fitted with a solar filter and don’t forget that Regular sunglasses, X-ray films and camera viewfinders do not provide adequate eye protection.

Those hoping for a clearer view or better photographs of the lunar eclipse are advised to observe from locations away from artificial city lights.