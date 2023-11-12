Chicory, grapefruit and Brussels sprouts share a common characteristic: they all contain compounds that activate the bitter taste receptors on the tongue.

Even though bitter foods may not be everyone's favorite because of their taste, it's advisable to include them in your diet as they are nutritious and contribute to overall health.

Why do so many people dislike bitter foods?

"It's something that's innate and it helps keep us safe," explained Christina Esser, a lecturer at the German University of Prevention and Health Management. A bitter taste signals to us that something could be poisonous. Many plants, therefore, produce bitter substances to protect themselves from predators.

But you can get used to bitter substances. This explains why we rarely like our very first sip of coffee and why many children hate Brussels sprouts.

What makes bitter foods so healthy?

Bitter substances promote digestion, said the German Diabetes Aid Organization. They improve the production of stomach acid and bile, which makes it easier to digest fatty foods.

Bitter foods also reduce the feeling of hunger and reduce the desire for sweet things – an advantage not only for people with diabetes or who are overweight. According to Esser, bitter substances also have an anti-inflammatory effect and can reduce the risk of heart disease.

If you want to incorporate more bitter substances into your diet, it's best to do so step by step. One tip is to combine bitter and sweet components. "Lamb's lettuce and radicchio mixed with pomegranate seeds and a savory-sweet dressing is a tasty start," advised Christina Esser.

Can bitter substances be harmful?

In some cases, yes. Caution is advised, for example, if courgette, cucumber, or pumpkin tastes bitter, said the German Diabetes Aid Organization. These vegetables shouldn't taste bitter – if they are, they contain unwanted, toxic substances. In this case, you should get rid of the vegetables.

If you eat grapefruit or drink the juice, you should remember that it can weaken or increase the effect of medication. This applies, for example, to cholesterol-lowering drugs or medication for cardiovascular diseases.

Are supplements with bitter substances an option?

Some dietary supplements are based on extracts from plants that contain bitter substances. For example, you can get capsules with artichoke extract. Nutrition specialist Astrid Tombek recommends using fresh vegetables rather than drops, capsules, or tablets. "It's cheaper, tastier and better because of the other healthy ingredients they contain."

Another thing to keep in mind is that overdoses can occur with dietary supplements. If you instead eat the natural bitter substances from vegetables, herbs and salad, this won't happen – because of the bitter taste, which sometimes becomes too much for us.