No matter the month of the year, spending a day in Rome is always a unique pleasure. With its history, world-famous artworks, delicious cuisine and charming streets, it's like a fairytale land.

How about stepping away from the city's well-known classic spots and indulging in a more local Roman holiday? Just 10 minutes away from the city center, you'll encounter incredible parks, buildings and historical structures when you move away from the usual sights like the Trevi Fountain, Colosseum or Piazza Navona.

You must see the neighborhoods of Parioli and Flaminio. After taking a long walk in Villa Borghese Park, visit the National Museum of the 21st Century Art to see the Contemporary exhibition, then take a break for coffee and dessert at Il Cigno Caffe.

Hotels

St. Regis Rome is celebrating its 130th year. Since opening its doors in 1894 by Cesar Ritz, this palace has always been used as a hotel and has taken its place in the heart of Rome, Italy. (Photo courtesy of St. Regis)

St. Regis Rome:

St. Regis Rome is celebrating its 130th year. Since opening its doors in 1894 by Cesar Ritz, this palace has always been used as a hotel and has taken its place in the heart of Rome. With a total of 161 rooms and suites, this hotel is both the gem of Rome for its spacious and airy rooms and its incredible service. The hotel still features an original elevator from the 19th century and has been offering service with a Fiat 600 model car since 1962. You can enjoy a pleasant evening meal in the open-air courtyard of Lumen Cocktails & Cuisine, featuring live music every weekday evening.

Located next to Villa Borghese Park and close to Via Veneto, known as the Hotel Street, Hotel Eden Dorchester Collection is a boutique hotel with 96 rooms, Rome, Italy. (Photo courtesy of Hotel Eden)

Hotel Eden Dorchester Collection:

Located next to Villa Borghese Park and close to Via Veneto, known as the Hotel Street, Hotel Eden Dorchester Collection is a boutique hotel with 96 rooms. Situated atop a hill, it allows you to overlook the city at 180 degrees. The terrace on the top floor serves breakfast and offers a pleasant spot to watch the sunset. The 1 Michelin star LA Terrazza restaurant is also located on this floor, offering fine dining with a presentation of Roman cuisine. The hotel has a suite named Bellavista, offering a full 180-degree city view and its own private elevator. Additionally, the hotel allows guests to stay with their pets.

Located between the Spanish Steps and Piazza del Popolo, Hotel de Russie is one of the most popular meeting spots for both tourists and locals, Rome, Italy. (Photo courtesy of RFH Hotel de Russie)

Hotel De Russie Rocco Forte Hotel:

Located between the Spanish Steps and Piazza del Popolo, Hotel de Russie is one of the most popular meeting spots for both tourists and locals. With a total of 120 rooms and suites, it's a favorite within the Rocco Forte family. The hotel's inner courtyard is one of the most popular spots in the summer. Stravinskijj Bar has undergone a recent renovation this year, offering a delightful atmosphere along with its menu. All the hotel rooms have been renovated recently, and this year, they've created a suite in collaboration with the Hamleys toy brand, offering a delightful experience for families with children until January 2025.

Restaurants

Piano Strada:

There are so many excellent restaurants in Rome that sometimes it's hard to decide, or recommend, where to dine. Piano Strada, opened by four female chefs who operate as a team, offers a delightful menu with a fusion of Roman-style dishes in its new location in the Trastevere area. Make sure to make a reservation as it's always full.

Due Ladroni:

Due Ladroni is a hidden gem for seafood and pasta lovers. Overlooking Piazza Nicosia, it's a true Roman restaurant where you have to ring the bell to enter. It's a place frequented by locals and although it's a bit pricy compared to other restaurants, it's the right address for a quality meal. The restaurant, consisting of two different rooms, offers a pleasant atmosphere arranged like a living room in a house.

Marziali1923, with its two branches, has two different locations in the city, Rome, Italy, May 9, 2024. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Marziali1923:

Marziali1923, with its two branches, has two different locations in the city. Here you can find the best suppl Rome, a street food delicacy made by mixing leftover rice with cheese and frying it, originating from ancient times. Over time, various flavors have been added to create various variations. You can find the best suppli in Rome here. Its branch, located in a very pleasant square, is a place where you can sit all day and observe the locals. Especially in good weather, you must visit.

Seu Pizza Con Vista:

Seu Pizza Con Vista, located on the terrace floor of W Hotel Roma, is a concept pizza restaurant and a delightful meeting point in the summer months. Seu Pizza, selected as one of the best pizza restaurants in the world in 2022, opened a branch inside the W hotel. Worth experiencing both for its full view of Rome and its unusual pizzas. Its owner, Pier Daniele Seu, is quite talked about for both the concept and success of the restaurant.

Museums

Villa Torlonia:

Villa Torlonia, owned by the same family since 1797, is located within a huge area in the city. With its English garden style, buildings built in different years and incredible history, this large park and its historical villas, transferred to the Rome municipality in 1977, are used both as a museum and event space.

With facile tours, there is a very fun and different way to explore Rome entirely differently, Rome, Italy. (Photo courtesy of Facile Tours)

National Museum of the 21st Century:

The museum building was designed entirely in a different modern style from Rome's classical style by the famous architect Zaha Hadid. With more than 400 works on display, the venue is worth seeing with its style. It presents an entertaining collection of different paintings, objects, photographs and video art by Italian and international artists. Additionally, with their online art project in collaboration with Google, it's possible to see most of the collection online.

La Galleria Nazionale:

Rome's No. 1 modern and contemporary art museum has hosted over 20,000 artworks since the 1800s. With its magnificent building, library inside and cafe outside, it becomes a meeting point during the summer and weekends.

Facile tours

There is a very fun and different way to explore Rome entirely differently. A wonderful option has been created to explore the city with a three-hour tour of every street with Fiat 500 and Fiat 850 colorful vintage car models converted to electric, and I couldn't imagine it being as enjoyable as this. Founder Rigers YLLI plans to expand these cars to 12, creating a super idea that brings color to a lovely city. You must experience this quite enjoyable experience. Also, I'm sure incredible shots will come out for those who love to upload amazing pictures and videos to their social media.