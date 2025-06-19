The 8th Edirne Lavender Field Days, organized by the Edirne Agricultural Research Institute under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, officially opened with a ceremonial event welcoming visitors.

Held under the patronage of the Edirne Governorship and supported by Edirne Municipality, Trakya University, and the Association for Promoting and Tourism of Edirne, the opening ceremony took place in the institute’s experimental lavender fields.

The "8th Edirne Lavender Field Days" officially opened with a ceremonial event welcoming visitors, Edirne, Türkiye, May 19, 2025. (AA Photo)

High-value crop

Deputy Governor Turgut Subaşı highlighted in his speech that lavender is an industrial crop with high economic value, unlike the traditional crops such as wheat, sunflower and rice that Edirne farmers are accustomed to.

Subaşı noted that lavender is cultivated on approximately 50,000 decares across Türkiye and praised Edirne farmers as prudent, forward-thinking and open to innovation. “If they see profitability in this crop, they will increase its production,” he added.

Associate professor Adnan Tülek, director of the Edirne Agricultural Research Institute, explained that lavender cultivation efforts began in 2015.

He mentioned a cooperation protocol signed with Bulgaria’s Institute of Rose and Essential Oil Cultures as part of the project. “We are cultivating various types of the Lavandula angustifolia species, commonly known as English lavender. Consequently, farmers in our region have started producing lavender,” said Tülek.

Visitors gather lavender at the Edirne Lavender Field Days, Edirne, Türkiye, May 19, 2025. (DHA Photo)

He emphasized that lavender fields bring value not only agriculturally but also aesthetically and as a tourism attraction, noting a rise in visitor numbers.

Growing interest

Edirne Deputy Mayor Cenk Ergüden stated that lavender production is supported by scientific research and is expected to open new income opportunities for producers.

Bülent Bacıoğlu, president of the Association for Promoting and Tourism of Edirne, pointed out that the events initially held in lavender fields have gradually expanded.

“We compare Edirne to a 1,000-meter-long silk fabric, but so far we have only utilized 100 meters of it. Tens of thousands of people have recently participated in lavender events,” Bacıoğlu said.

Visitors enjoy the sights and take photos at the Edirne Lavender Field Days, Edirne, Türkiye, May 19, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Following the speeches, protocol members performed a symbolic lavender harvest. Visitors strolled through the purple fields and took photos accompanied by a musical performance from the Edirne Municipal Band.

The event runs daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until June 29, giving visitors ample opportunity to explore the lavender fields.