Britain's Queen Consort Camilla has pledged to buy no new fur products for her wardrobe, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has revealed.

Buckingham Palace sent the organization Camilla’s "warmest wishes” as it confirmed her stance on the issue.

Camilla is following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who switched to faux fur for new outfits in 2019.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said: "PETA is toasting Queen Consort Camilla with a glass of the finest claret for being a true queen by standing with the 95% of British people who also refuse to wear animal fur, as polls show.

"It’s right and proper for the British monarchy to reflect British values by recognizing that fur has no place in our society. It makes the MoD’s (Ministry of Defense) use of real bear fur for the royal guards’ caps ever more preposterous and out of touch.”

PETA has been campaigning for the ministry to end the use of bearskin for the King’s Guards’ caps for more than two decades.

The letter, dated April 15, was typed on Buckingham Palace-headed notepaper and from the head of royal correspondence. It read: "In response to your query, I can confirm that Her Majesty will not procure any new fur garments.”

It added: "This comes with the Queen’s warmest wishes.”

The recently unveiled coronation roll, a handwritten record of the king and queen consort’s crowning, was the first to use paper instead of animal skin, reflecting King Charles’s animal welfare views.

But both wore fur at the coronation, with ermine capes on their robes and historic crowns trimmed in ermine.

Charles opted for his grandfather George VI’s robes, while Camilla wore Elizabeth II’s Robe of State and a newly made Robe of Estate with ermine believed to have been reused from a past robe.

PETA had offered to supply Charles with new fur-free robes free of charge ahead of the ceremony.

Camilla was criticized by the group in 2009 after she was spotted wearing a rabbit fur stole during a tour to Canada.