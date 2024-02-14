Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that excessive use of digital environments leads to a new form of attention deficit in children, called the "Butterfly Flaw," emphasizing that this condition brings more harm than benefit.

Speaking at the "Safer Internet Day" event held at the Information Technologies and Communication Authority, Uraloğlu pointed out that in the last few years, the internet has ceased to be just a means or tool used when needed.

Uraloğlu mentioned that while the average daily internet usage time worldwide is six hours and 40 minutes, in Türkiye, this figure is approximately six hours and 57 minutes, nearly seven hours. He emphasized the importance of protecting and keeping our children away from the evils of the digital world through security measures and applications.

According to Uraloğlu, the disorganized, illogical nature of information and content in digital environments leads to a new problem of attention deficit in children, which is referred to as the "Butterfly Flaw."