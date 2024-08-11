If you wear gold necklaces, bracelets or rings daily, you might need to clean them occasionally to keep them shining.

Using the juice of an onion is a simple way to do so.

Just cut your onion in half and rub your gold jewelry thoroughly with one of the halves.

Leave the juice to work its magic for about two hours, then rinse off your item of jewelry with water and polish it with a soft cloth.

This works well though our test showed you need to make sure the onion and its juice really reach every part of your jewellery for it to be spotless.