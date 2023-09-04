Are you afraid of speaking in public or venturing into crowded places? Do you not know what to say when meeting a stranger, do your hands shake, or does your heart race? Social anxiety, which affects a person’s daily life in various ways, can lead to intense and persistent feelings of apprehension.

Gökhan Ergür, a specialist psychologist from Bloom Psychology, points out that the causes of social anxiety are complex and multifaceted. He lists some fundamental factors contributing to the development of social anxiety as a genetic predisposition, brain chemistry and structure, childhood experiences, cognitive factors, social skills, learned behaviors, pressure and expectations, personality traits, and stressful life events.

'Causes social isolation'

Ergür, emphasizing that moments such as speaking in public or having difficulties in meeting strangers are when anxiety is most obvious, said that even just being in a crowded environment, attending parties, or group events can trigger social anxiety. "Individuals with social anxiety may worry about how other people will evaluate and criticize them in such situations. This fear of making mistakes or ending up in an embarrassing situation can trigger social anxiety. Additionally, it can lead to physical symptoms. These symptoms can manifest themselves in the form of sweating, trembling, stomach discomfort and increased heartbeats,” Ergür explained.

Ergür, pointing out that individuals with social anxiety may tend to avoid social interactions, which can, over time, reduce their interactions within society and lead to social isolation, emphasizes that social anxiety can decrease overall quality of life and often result in avoiding joyful activities or experiencing a lack of pleasure.

Is it curable?

Whether social anxiety, which affects every aspect of life, can be treated is a matter of mystery. Ergür stated that social anxiety is a treatable psychological condition, and significant relief can be achieved when the treatment is supported.

"To cope with social anxiety, it is important to first consult a psychologist or psychiatrist. Experts will assess your condition and create a suitable treatment plan for you. Additionally, gathering information about social anxiety can help you understand your symptoms and develop coping strategies. A healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, balanced nutrition and adequate sleep can positively impact your overall mood and anxiety levels. Finding methods that suit your needs and progressing under the guidance of a professional is one of the most important steps," he added.