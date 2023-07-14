Diablo 4, the highly anticipated action role-playing game from developer Activision Blizzard, has taken the gaming world by storm, shattering records since its recent release. Within a mere five days, the game has not only become the fastest-selling title for Activision Blizzard but has also amassed an impressive fan base, with players around the world delving into the dark and treacherous realms of Sanctuary.

Raking in a mind-boggling $666 million in revenue within its first five days, Diablo 4 has proven its dominance in the gaming industry. This tremendous success is complemented by the astonishing number of gameplay hours clocked in, with a total of 267 million hours devoted to battling demons, unearthing legendary loot and mastering the art of supernatural combat.

Turkish gamers have passionately embraced Diablo 4, with its availability on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The game's release in Türkiye has caused a surge in excitement within the gamer community, resulting in a flurry of activity and sales across the country.