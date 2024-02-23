Intergenerational interdependence poses a significant challenge in fostering independence among children. While breaking free from this cycle isn't easy, nurturing self-sufficiency in children is paramount for their growth.

As children grow up, having confidence is just as important as learning new skills; they need to believe in themselves and know they can handle setbacks; by mastering tasks and learning from failures, they build strong self-confidence.

As parents, we must reflect on our behaviors to facilitate their journey toward becoming independent individuals. By incorporating these approaches into parenting, we can cultivate a supportive environment where children feel empowered to explore, learn and grow on their terms.

Teach coping with negativity

Teach your children how to regulate their emotions during tough times. Offer them advice on coping with negative situations, such as walking or listening to music.

If you only show them your happy side, they may get the message that difficult emotions are something to avoid.

Praise efforts

Celebrate effort over results or qualities by praising kids for their hard work, progress and positive attitude. For example, say, "You're working hard on that project," "You're improving in spelling," or "I'm proud of your dedication to piano practice." This kind of praise motivates kids to keep trying and increases their chances of success.

Encourage trying new things

Instead of focusing all their energy on what they already excel at, it's good for kids to diversify. Attaining new skills makes kids feel capable and confident that they can tackle whatever comes their way.

Accept your mistakes

At times, you may fail in parenting. However, it's crucial to accept this: when you acknowledge your mistakes, your child will be more respectful toward you and will model this behavior for their own relationships.

Don't neglect your personal care

Never postpone your personal care. For example, if your child sees you wearing a face mask or even joins you, it sets an example for them.

Avoid conflicts

If you want to establish healthy communication with your child, you must also allow for conflicts between you. During conflicts, express your concerns respectfully. Then, try to reach a fair decision. If you are unsuccessful and tensions rise, take a break to cool off.

Teaching coping mechanisms and setting healthy boundaries are key strategies in fostering children's self-sufficiency. (Getty Images Photo)

Normalize asking for help

Constantly doing things on your own can lead to exhaustion and stress. Therefore, ask your child for help with household chores and if they are busy, offer to help them. This way, you will teach them to ask for help when needed.

Set goals

Articulating goals, large and small, and achieving them makes kids feel strong; help your child turn desires and dreams into actionable goals by encouraging them to make a list of things they'd like to accomplish. Then, practice breaking down longer-term goals into realistic benchmarks. You'll be validating their interests and helping them learn the skills they'll need to attain their goals throughout life.

Have age-appropriate expectations

You may be experiencing conflicts with your child regarding expectations. Do not overlook their age when expecting something from them. If they struggle with problem-solving or planning, try to assist them.

Teach healthy boundaries

As your child learns to respect boundaries, they will gradually become more aware of the people around them. Therefore, when anyone in their life disrespects them, allow them to open up to you. Work together to find a solution.

Accept their emotions

Your child may be struggling with emotions and impulses. Therefore, let them know that it's okay, their feelings are normal and they need to be acknowledged.

Show your love

Tell your kids you love them no matter what, whether they win or lose, get good or bad grades, or even when you're upset with them. Letting them know they're valued for who they are, not just what they achieve, boosts their self-worth during tough times.