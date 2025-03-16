An Egyptian athlete broke a world record in pulling a 279-ton train in central Cairo during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

Egyptian media said Ashraf Mahrous, also known as Kabonga, pulled a locomotive and several carriages nearly 10 meters (33 feet) along tracks at the Ramses Station in Cairo in the presence of dozens of spectators and a committee from the Guinness World Records.

Kabonga broke his previous record by pulling a 221-ton train.

Kabonga told the Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday that he completed the feat on Wednesday and Thursday.

"On the first day, I was able to pull a two-ton cart, while fasting, for a distance of 107 meters in 37 seconds, breaking another record by pulling a one-ton cart for 100 meters and surpassing the 60-second barrier," he said.

"The next day, on Thursday afternoon, I pulled a train weighing 279 tons with my shoulders, while fasting, for a distance of 10 meters and 66 centimeters," Kabonga said, stressing that he managed to maintain his previous title in the Guinness World Records when he pulled a train that weighed 221 tons two years ago.

Kabonga, known for his athletic physique in freestyle wrestling, is famous for his extraordinary attempts to pull massive cars or trains.