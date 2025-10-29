Hurricane season can be stressful for anyone near the potential path of a storm, as powerful winds and heavy rain can cause widespread damage, cut power for days or weeks and otherwise upend people's lives.

Smart preparation ahead of time can reduce that stress and keep you safer. Emergency management officials say good practices include looking around your home for potential hazards, considering how you might handle evacuation and putting together a kit of essential supplies.

Anything in the backyard that isn’t tied down, such as furniture and barbecue grills, should be secured or brought inside so it doesn't become a projectile that can come through a window, said Shawn Schulze, regional CEO for the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region.

If possible, board up windows and place important documents such as passports and birth certificates in a waterproof case or even a Ziploc bag, Schulze said. That will prevent damage and make documents easier to locate in a quick evacuation.

Some preparation needs to happen well before a storm is imminent. That includes trimming or removing dead or weakened tree limbs and shrubs that hang over homes to lessen potential damage from high winds, said Mistie Hinote, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Insurance.

Hinote also urged people to review what type of insurance coverage they have and to make a home inventory of their possessions by taking photos of them in case an insurance claim needs to be made after a storm.

Brian Mason, director of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management, recommends that homeowners get their roofs inspected before each hurricane season and know how to turn off their utilities in case of damage.

Every family should have an emergency kit with supplies to meet its basic needs.

For people who stay, a kit should include at least 1 gallon (3.8 liters) of water per day per person, with enough for up to seven days, Mason said. One way to have enough water is to fill a bathtub.

People should also have enough nonperishable food for up to seven days, as well as flashlights, batteries, candles, medications, portable power banks or other power sources and a radio that runs on batteries.

Pets should be included in preparations, including bringing them inside ahead of a storm and having enough food, water and necessary medications for up to seven days, Mason said.

Parents should also include something to entertain their kids, such as games or coloring books, because likely power outages after a hurricane mean there won't be internet and cellular service, and "nothing’s more challenging for a family than kids that are bouncing off the walls because they’re bored,” Mason said.

"If you decide to stay, you need to make sure that you can be self-sufficient for days to weeks, depending on how long it takes for power to be restored,” Mason said.

If people decide to leave ahead of a storm, they should also prepare an emergency kit with enough supplies to get to their destination, officials said.

Before a storm arrives, people should know their evacuation routes are and have backup routes in case roads get congested, Mason said.

Officials recommend fueling vehicles if a storm is approaching. People with electric vehicles should make sure their routes have charging stations along the way, he said.

Schulze said it’s natural for people to be afraid when a hurricane is coming, but having a plan in place and letting loved ones know you're prepared will go a long way to easing fears.

"Think about what the worst could be and prepare for that and you’ll always be ready for what comes your way,” Schulze said.