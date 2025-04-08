Europe saw its warmest March since records began, with average temperatures climbing just above 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit) – 2.41 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average, according to EU climate agency Copernicus.

Globally, it was the second-warmest March ever recorded.

The findings underscore growing concerns that the international goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is slipping out of reach.

While 2024 has already breached the threshold, the target is only considered officially missed if it is exceeded over multiple years.

Copernicus also reported the lowest Arctic sea ice extent ever observed in a March.

Much of Central Europe, including Germany, experienced unusually dry conditions. Stress on ecosystems is already visible, with plants and animals increasingly affected by the lack of moisture.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts said it was a month of "contrasting rainfall extremes" across Europe with many areas experiencing their driest March on record and others their wettest March on record for at least the past 47 years.

Germany's Environment Minister Steffi Lemke called the current drought alarming, warning that large parts of the country are facing an unusual spring dryness.

She said the climate crisis is already impacting agriculture and forestry, elevating wildfire risks and raising the likelihood of reduced harvests.