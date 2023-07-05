After hitting a new all-time temperature high on Monday, July 3, the globe quickly topped that with an even hotter day on Tuesday, according to United States National Centers for Environmental Prediction data.

The global average temperature on July 4 reached 17.18 degrees Celsius (62.924 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the previous record temperature since records have been kept of 17.01 degrees Celsius set just a day earlier, according to the centers, a division of the National Weather Service.

As temperatures soar, fueled by the effects of climate change caused by human activities, scientists warn that more new temperature records may be coming, especially over the next six weeks.

"El Nino conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns," said the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Wednesday.

"El Nino occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months. It is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific oceans. But it takes place in the context of a climate changed by human activities," the WMO added.

Before Monday, the maximum global average temperature the world had ever seen since records began was 16.9 degrees Celsius, seen in August 2016.

This summer, climate change is fueling extreme heat waves around the world, triggering weather warnings and claiming numerous lives.

From North America to Europe, Asia and the Middle East, nations are grappling with scorching temperatures.

Even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine's Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent's Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record at 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In the U.S., alerts were issued nationwide as sweltering heat and oppressive humidity blanketed various regions.

Further south, Mexico has also been severely impacted, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius. More than 110 people have lost their lives due to high temperatures.

The United Kingdom sweltered through its hottest June since record-keeping began in 1884. The average temperature was 15.8 degrees Celsius, almost a degree higher than previous monthly highs.

Iran, known for its blistering summers, saw temperatures hit a staggering 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In Spain, the mercury soared to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius. The country faced alarming conditions throughout June, with eight of its 17 autonomous administrations issuing alerts.

Pakistan and India have also suffered the devastating consequences of the hot spell. Heatstroke-related incidents claimed the lives of at least 22 people in Pakistan, while more than 150 lost their lives in India.

Even China has been seeing its hottest days in six decades, with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.