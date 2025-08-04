A zoo in the southern German city of Nuremberg is facing backlash after confirming it fed several baboons, recently culled due to overcrowding, to predators including lions and tigers.

The zoo said 12 healthy baboons were euthanized last week after space constraints made it impossible to ensure animal welfare. Six carcasses were used to feed carnivores, while skeletons of four others are being prepared for museum displays. Two baboons died during anaesthesia and were sent for pathological examination.

Deputy zoo director Jörg Beckmann told dpa that the baboons’ heads were removed for scientific research and their hands and feet were taken off out of respect for visitors. He said the practice was communicated in advance and emphasized the nutritional and behavioural benefits for the predators.

Feeding whole carcasses, Beckmann said, helps maintain dental health and stimulates natural behaviours. “You won’t see a wildlife documentary about big predators where they aren’t shown taking down prey or feeding from a carcass,” he said.

Animal rights groups condemned the zoo’s actions, with prosecutors in Nuremberg-Fürth confirming more than 100 criminal complaints over the alleged unlawful killing of the primates.

Activist group Animal Rebellion began a weeklong protest camp outside the zoo Monday, demanding an end to primate killings and breeding. The zoo said peaceful protests are acceptable.