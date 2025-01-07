Istanbul has recently been engulfed by dense fog and worsening air quality due to high atmospheric pressure. While the mist lends the city an ethereal appearance, its impact on health is far from benign. Symptoms such as coughing, headaches and fatigue have become common complaints, prompting concerns about long-term health risks.

What causes fog

High atmospheric pressure acts like a lid over the city, trapping pollutants and preventing their dispersion. This stagnation allows harmful particles from vehicles, industrial emissions and residential heating systems to accumulate. Istanbul’s dense population and traffic further intensify the problem, turning the city's air into a hazardous mix.

Health risks, alarming statistics

Air pollution is a known contributor to a range of serious health conditions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified outdoor air pollution as a leading cause of cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues and even neurological disorders. Studies consistently show a direct correlation between high pollution levels and increased rates of heart conditions. According to a 2019 study published in "The Lancet," long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is linked to a 24% increase in cardiovascular disease, with residents in highly polluted areas experiencing significantly higher mortality rates from heart-related diseases.

Furthermore, air pollution has been shown to have adverse effects on reproductive health. A study conducted by Harvard University in 2016 found that exposure to air pollutants, particularly 2.5 PM, is associated with reduced sperm quality, potentially contributing to infertility in men. Meanwhile, indoor air pollution, commonly resulting from cooking with solid fuels, has been linked to higher rates of cataracts, as outlined in a 2018 study in "The Lancet Global Health."

The impact of pollution on mortality is also profound. A 2018 report by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) revealed that air pollution is responsible for nearly 4.2 million premature deaths annually, with a significant proportion of those deaths attributed to lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Encouragingly, the same report highlights that improvements in air quality can lead to a marked reduction in these death rates, as evidenced by studies in areas that have successfully reduced pollution levels, such as London and New York.

Highlights from 'Black Report'

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB), a member of the Clean Air Rights Platform (THHP), released the sixth edition of its annual “Black Report 2024.” This comprehensive document emphasizes the health implications of air pollution and offers actionable recommendations.

Key findings found over 92% of Türkiye’s population breathes air that does not meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards and that cleaner air policies could prevent up to 68,440 deaths annually.

The report also identifies an emerging link between air pollution and breast cancer.

To combat these issues, the report advocates for reducing fossil fuel dependency, improving air quality standards and expanding systematic air monitoring nationwide.

Causes of air pollution

Several key factors contribute to Istanbul's current air quality crisis:

Carbon monoxide: Emitted by the incomplete combustion of fuels, carbon monoxide reduces oxygen levels in the blood. Studies show carbon monoxide levels in Istanbul regularly exceed safe limits, especially in traffic-heavy areas.

Forest fires: Though less frequent, forest fires release harmful gases and particulate matter into the atmosphere, worsening air quality, particularly during temperature inversions.

Coal heating: Many residential areas rely on coal for heating, releasing sulfur dioxide and particulate matter. This is a major contributor to pollution, especially during colder months.

Industrial emissions: Factories without modern filtration systems emit nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, significantly degrading air quality.

Traffic emissions: Vehicle exhaust, especially from older models, is a major source of pollution. Istanbul's nitrogen dioxide levels are well above the World Health Organization's recommended limits, primarily due to heavy traffic.

Steps toward cleaner air

On an individual level, steps can be taken to reduce contributions to pollution, such as opting for public transportation or electric vehicles, using environmentally friendly cleaning products, maintaining heating systems and ensuring proper home insulation to reduce fuel consumption.

Likewise, not burning trash or other materials in open areas also helps reduce harmful air particles.

While these personal measures are important, systemic changes are crucial to addressing Istanbul’s air quality crisis. The city’s recent struggles underline the urgent need for cleaner energy sources, better regulations and public awareness campaigns to safeguard both the environment and human health.