Scientists have discovered a new species of poisonous frog – brightly colored and measuring just a few millimeters – in the Amazon, according to a Peruvian government agency responsible for environmental conservation.

The new species, named Ranitomeya hwata, is only "15 mm long," the National Service of Protected Natural Areas by the State (Sernanp) said in a statement on Monday that did not specify the date of discovery.

It is the smallest species of the Ranitomeya genus, which is characterized by bright colors and unique reproductive behaviour, with males recruiting "multiple females per breeding site," Sernanp added.

The tiny frogs live exclusively in the bamboo forests of the Guadua genus and use the hollow stems of the plants – where rainwater is stored – to reproduce.

The new species was discovered in Alto Purus National Park in eastern Peru, near the country's border with Brazil.

"This discovery highlights the great value of protected natural areas as a refuge for biodiversity and unique species," Sernanp said.