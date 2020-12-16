Over 92,000 giant river turtle hatchlings were born on a sandy beach in a protected area along the Purus River, a tributary of the Amazon River in Brazil.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) released Monday (Dec. 14) a video showing tens of thousands of Giant South American River turtle hatchlings emerging from the sand.

WCS Brazil conservationists said the birth occurred over several days. Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later.

VIDEO — Over 92,000 turtles hatch on beach along Purus River, an Amazon tributary in Brazilhttps://t.co/HCwApUGFCb pic.twitter.com/tbuUxBsxWp — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) December 16, 2020

The mass births took place in the Abufari Biological Reserve where WCS Brazil conservationists have been monitoring adult females and their nests before, during, and after the birth of the hatchlings.

WCS is studying the conditions for mass hatchlings to help improve the management and protection of this endangered species, which has been impacted by the trafficking of their meat and eggs.

The turtles play an important ecological role by dispersing seeds that eventually help regenerate vegetation along river corridors.