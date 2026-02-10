Standing in his boat with binoculars in hand, hunter Malik Kleist scans the horizon for seals. But this February, the sea ice in southwestern Greenland has yet to freeze, threatening traditional livelihoods like his.

"Normally, the seals are on the ice or in the more calm waters. But today we had to sail all the way into the fjords to find them," the 37-year-old told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Arctic region is on the front line of global warming, heating up four times faster than the rest of the planet since 1979, according to a 2022 study in the scientific journal Nature, causing the sea ice to retreat.

Seals rely on pack ice to give birth, to rest and for protection.

Hunters increasingly have to sail farther along the jagged coast of Sisimiut, navigating into the fjords for several hours to find them.

Traditionally, hunters' boats would head straight out to sea, slowly pushing through the ice and creating holes that attract seals coming up for air.

A sled dog of musher Nukaaraq Lennert Olsen jumps at the "dog town," Sisimiut, Greenland, Jan. 31, 2026. (AFP Photo)

But without any ice, "it's too windy, and the waves are too big," Kleist said.

Last year was exceptionally warm in the vast autonomous territory, with several temperature records beaten, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

In December, the Summit Station, located at the height of Greenland's ice sheet, recorded an average temperature of minus 30.9 degrees Celsius (minus 23.6 Fahrenheit), 8.1 degrees Celsius higher than the December average during the period 1991-2020.

"It affects everything we do. Because normally around November, December the ice comes. And this year there's no ice, so it affects our living a lot," Kleist said.

Financial woes

For the same reason, the government has also had to postpone the annual winter musk ox hunt that was due to start on Jan. 31.

There wasn't enough snow and ice to transport the massive animals that roam the Arctic tundra back from Kangerlussuaq, where they are predominantly found, around 165 kilometers (103 miles) away. Greenland has no roads connecting its towns.

That has left some Sisimiut hunters with less income than usual.

"This time of year, there is not much to hunt. So we rely on musk ox meat and skin," Kleist said.

"Many of my fellow hunters are struggling with money right now."

Every part of the animal, from the fur to the meat, is either used or sold.

Sled dogs of musher Nukaaraq Lennert Olsen rest outside at the "dog town," Sisimiut, Greenland, Jan. 31, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The summer hunting season has therefore gained importance, enabling Greenlanders to fill their freezers to get them through the winter months, he told AFP over a steaming bowl of fish stew.

The shorter winter season has also impacted another key activity in Greenland, one that has become increasingly important to the tourism sector: dogsled tours.

In the Sisimiut neighbourhood where the dogs are kept, their thunderous barking mounted as Nukaaraq Olsen, a 21-year-old musher, attached them to the sled.

Raring to get going, his 18 dogs were hard to hold back. Twenty minutes later, the group bounded off.

But the road was bumpy, and several times Olsen had to get up to manually push the sled, stuck on the tundra's rocks in patches where there was no ice.

"This year we had a lot of hot, warm days, even though it's December or January," he said.

Other parts of the route are no longer safe to use, due to repeated melting and freezing of snowfall, which causes uneven layers, he explained.

Dehydrated dogs

The dogs' health is also affected by the changing climate.

They are used to quenching their thirst with snow, but with little or no snowfall, they can easily get dehydrated. Mushers have to take that into account when caring for their animals.

Musher Nukaaraq Lennert Olsen guides his sled dogs near the "dog town," Sisimiut, Greenland, Jan. 31, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Many have even had to get rid of their dogs, the business of maintaining them no longer profitable with the dogsled season shrinking to just two months, says Emilie Andersen-Ranberg, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen who runs a dog clinic in Sisimiut.

Others, such as 72-year-old Johanne Bech, are finding novel ways to adapt.

She plans to put wheels on her sled to continue running dogsled tours during the summer period.

That solution is growing in popularity, as "the window with snow is getting more and more narrow," the veterinarian said.

Over the past 20 years, the number of sleddogs has been halved from 25,000 to 13,000, according to a 2024 article from the University of Greenland in 2024.

Yet Johanne Bech remains optimistic about the future.

"I hope this is just for a short time, so we can go back to a little more stable snow or more ice in the future."