Southeast Asian cities were among five most polluted in the world on Friday according to air-monitoring organization IQAir, with Ho Chi Minh City ranked second-most polluted, followed by Phnom Penh and Bangkok fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the Thai capital, a thick smog was seen covering the city's skyline. Workers, especially those who spend most of their time outdoors, were suffering.

"My nose is constantly congested. I have to blow my nose all the time," said motorcycle taxi driver Supot Sitthisiri, 55.

Air pollution is caused by a combination of crop-related burning, industrial pollution and heavy traffic.

In a bid to curb pollution, the government is allowing free public transportation for a week, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said.

Some 300 schools in Bangkok were closed this week, according to the city administration.

"They should take more action, not just announce high dust levels and close schools. There needs to be more than that," said Khwannapat Intarit, 23.

"It keeps coming back and it’s getting worse each time."

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a social media post that companies and government agencies should allow staff to work from home to reduce car use and construction sites should be using dust covers.

"The government is fully committed to solving the dust problem," she said.

In Vietnam's largest city, IQAir said the level of fine inhalable particles in Ho Chi Minh City was 11 times higher than the recommended level by the World Health Organization.

Weeks earlier, the capital Hanoi was ranked the world's most polluted, prompting authorities to issue a warning about the health risks from air pollution and urging the public to wear masks and eye protection.

Governments in Southeast Asia were pushing for longer-term solutions to bring pollution down including a carbon tax and promoting the use of electric vehicles.