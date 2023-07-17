Patara Beach, situated in the southwest of Türkiye between Antalya and Fethiye, is captivating visitors with its natural beauty, historical remnants and expansive golden sandy shores. However, above all, the beach is famous as a nesting area for loggerhead sea turtles, also known as Caretta carettas.

Nestled within the boundaries of a national park and therefore under protection, Patara Beach is renowned for its natural wonders, ancient ruins, and sea turtles.

This year, as part of ongoing conservation efforts led by professor Eyüp Başkale of Pamukkale University's Faculty of Arts and Sciences Biology Department, a total of 250 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been identified on the beach. Protective cages have been placed around the nests to safeguard the turtles, and warning signs have been installed to raise awareness and ensure their protection.

Certain sections of the beach are closed to visitors during specific hours, while volunteers stand guard to facilitate safe access to the sea.

"We are protecting these nests from predators such as foxes and wild boars. We also increase awareness through informative signs. We measure the dimensions of the sea turtles that come ashore to build nests. Each one is given a number and marked. This allows us to track the changes and growth when the turtle returns to the beach to nest again," said Ayfer Şirin, a Ph.D. student at Pamukkale University and part of the conservation team.

Furthermore, the conservation station located on the beach provides visitors with information about loggerhead sea turtles and offers insights into the ongoing nest protection efforts.

Overall, Patara Beach's combination of breathtaking scenery, historical significance and commitment to preserving the habitat of Caretta carettas make it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and history lovers alike.